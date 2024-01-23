Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

A social media ad that targeted users in Wisconsin and other states falsely claimed the government is offering a free health card that provides $6,400 in monthly cash benefits.

A minute-long video in the ad claimed that a “stimulus-like program that is open for every single one of you” provides a “health spending card” loaded with $6,400 monthly to pay for any expenses.

The ad directs viewers to a website that has a “warning” that enrollment ends at midnight. It uses an apparent fake voiceover sounding like President Biden.

The website is usabenefitsdaily.com. USA Daily Benefits describes itself as an insurance company.

The link from the ad says the site “is not affiliated with the Affordable Cares (sic) Act program or any other government entity.”

The U.S. Health and Human Services Department said benefits provided by government agencies are publicized on official websites such as hhs.gov or cms.gov.



