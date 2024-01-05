Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Dec. 22, 2023, ordered the Legislature to draw new maps for the state Assembly and Senate districts.

The court’s liberal majority ruled 4-3 that the current maps violate the state constitution because too many boundaries are not “composed of physically adjoining territory.”

At least 50 of 99 Assembly districts and at least 20 of 33 Senate districts include separate, detached territory, the court found.

Republicans drew the legislative maps in 2011 and a conservative court majority affirmed similar maps in 2022.

The new court ordered the Legislature, still controlled by Republicans, to redraw the maps before the 2024 legislative elections.

The court also asked interested parties to submit contingency maps in case the Legislature and Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, cannot agree on new maps.

Republicans could ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Wisconsin high court’s ruling.



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Associated Press: Wisconsin Supreme Court orders new legislative maps for 2024

Wisconsin Supreme Court: Case 2023AP001399 12-22-2023 Decision

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Republicans likely to take Wisconsin gerrymandering case back to the U.S. Supreme Court

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.