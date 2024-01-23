Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

The Legislature has proposed allowing voters to approve an abortion ban, but the governor plans to veto the bill.

A Dane County judge ruled that an 1849 Wisconsin law prohibits attacking a woman in an attempt to kill her fetus, but does not apply to consensual medical abortions.

The law had been considered an abortion ban. The ruling is under appeal.

On Jan. 19, Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would put a referendum on the April 2 ballot. The referendum would ask voters to generally ban abortion after 14 weeks of pregnancy, down from the current 20 weeks.

To get to referendum, the Legislature must pass the bill and the governor would have to sign it.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has vowed to veto “any bill that makes reproductive health care any less accessible for Wisconsinites.”

Townhall.com updated its related, misleading headline after Wisconsin Watch contacted the outlet.

