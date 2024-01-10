Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

A deal in South Carolina that gave land to a Chinese company was done at the county level.

The Richland County Council gave 197 acres to China Jushi as part of a 2016 deal to attract investment from the Chinese fiberglass products manufacturer.

In 2019, China Jushi broke ground on the land on what was reported to be a $300 million plant.

Nikki Haley, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, was South Carolina governor when the deal was made. At the time, she called it a “huge win” for South Carolina. While campaigning in October 2023, she said she recruited the company.

A TV ad running in Wisconsin that attacks Haley used her “huge win” quote and said “the government on her watch” gave 200 acres to a Chinese company.

The ad is from Fight Right, a super PAC supporting Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Richland County Council: Regular Session Nov. 1, 2016

Post and Courier: China Jushi Breaks Ground in Richland County

South Carolina Department of Commerce: China Jushi bringing 80,000-ton fiberglass production line to Richland County

Washington Post: Nikki Haley misleads town hall audience on Chinese land acquisitions

iSpot.tv | Realtime TV Advertising Performance Measurement: Fight Right Inc. TV Spot, ‘Tricky Nikki’

FEC: Form 1 for FIGHT RIGHT INC