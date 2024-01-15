Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

In the November 2022 election voting by mail exceeded 80% of turnout in seven states.

The states were, according to a June 2023 report by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission:

Arizona (80.1%)

California (87.4%)

Colorado (94.7%)

Hawaii (95%)

Oregon (99.6%)

Utah (90.3%)

Washington (99%)

Wisconsin’s rate was 15.9%.

Nationwide, 31.9% of ballots were cast by mail.

That’s down from 43% in November 2020, which was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, but up from 25.6% in November 2018.

Wisconsin registered voters can request an absentee ballot by mail. Voters can return their ballot by mail or cast it in person, either at the local municipal clerk’s office prior to Election Day or at a polling place on Election Day.

Voters can track their absentee ballot online to see if it was counted.

Wisconsin’s presidential primary is April 2, the fall primary is Aug. 13, and the general election is Nov. 5.



