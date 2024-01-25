Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

In 2021, 60.7% of abortions in the U.S. were performed on females who had previously given birth, according to the latest annual figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 2020, the figure was 60.9%.

The 2021 report, released in November 2023, included data from 41 states plus New York City. Wisconsin was among states that did not submit or properly submit data, the report said.

Overall, the majority of 2021 abortions were obtained by women who were in their 20s, low-income and women of color.

Vice President Kamala Harris, campaigning Jan. 22 in suburban Milwaukee, said “the majority of women who have abortions are mothers.”

Republican state lawmakers on Jan. 19 introduced a bill that would put a referendum on the April 2 ballot in Wisconsin. It would ask voters to generally ban abortion after 14 weeks of pregnancy, down from the current 20 weeks.



