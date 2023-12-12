Reading Time: < 1 minute

With less than a year to go before the 2024 election, it’s more important than ever to stay ahead of the news.

Those who follow Wisconsin politics know there are already a lot of great newsletters out there to help citizens do just that. So when Wisconsin Watch decided earlier this year to develop a state government and politics newsletter, we knew it had to stand out.

We already offer The Wednesday Report, connecting readers midweek with a behind-the-scenes look at the vital work we do at Wisconsin Watch, and Wisconsin Weekly, highlighting on Friday some of the week’s best Wisconsin-focused investigative and political reporting from Wisconsin Watch and our many partner news organizations.

Many existing state government newsletters repackage the news from the past week. We decided our newest newsletter should be a look ahead and also should reflect our state’s guiding principles.

On Jan. 8 Wisconsin Watch will introduce Forward, a Monday newsletter that will highlight what we’re watching in state government and politics in the upcoming week.

Forward will include an introduction by statehouse reporter Jack Kelly and noteworthy government meetings and political events with an emphasis on civic participation. It will also feature some of our existing newsletter content, such as Ask Wisconsin Watch, in which our reporters answer reader questions, and Bill Watch, in which we highlight notable bills and the forces behind them.

