Reading Time: 3 minutes

About a year ago, Simon Mehring came home from a high school journalism conference with an idea.

Mehring, now a junior at Stoughton High School, had learned about an Illinois law that protects student media from censorship. He also found out that Wisconsin doesn’t have such a law.

So, armed with model legislation from the Student Press Law Center, he raised the issue with state legislators, in conversations that lasted through the school year and into the summer.

Larry Gallup

Mehring, in an interview, said he spoke several times with Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, who chairs the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities. This fall Mehring was at school and “all of a sudden, I got the news that they were going to introduce the bill.”

The legislation, AB 551, was patterned off the model legislation. It’s co-authored by Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, and Rep. Tom Michalski, R-Elm Grove, with cosponsors from both parties. It was introduced on Oct. 23 and had a hearing in Murphy’s committee on Oct. 26. It passed a committee on Nov. 2 and five days later was voted on by the full Assembly, where it passed unanimously.

“The biggest surprise is how fast it went,” says Mehring, who, along with testifying at the Assembly hearing, submitted letters from other Wisconsin student journalists who have experienced censorship.

The bill as passed would do several things:

Establish that public school journalists in grades 6-12 and student journalists at a UW System university or a technical college have “the right to exercise freedom of speech and of the press in school-sponsored media.”

Let student journalists determine “the news, opinion, feature, and advertising content of school-sponsored media” and prohibit school officials from “exercising prior restraint of materials.”

Preclude student journalists and their advisers from being disciplined for “for acting in accordance with the bill” and give the ability to enforce their rights in the courts.

Require school districts, the UW System and technical college boards to “adopt a policy related to student journalists exercising their freedom of speech and the press in school-sponsored media,” including an appeal process for students.

The Student Law Press Center says 17 states have passed similar bills intended to offset a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court decision that muddied the issue of censorship of student media.

Some of the support for the Wisconsin bill comes from Republican legislators concerned about protecting the free speech rights of conservative students on UW campuses. But the unanimous vote shows that the ideals it seeks to protect have deep bipartisan support.

Stoughton High School student Simon Mehring, seen outside of the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 19, 2023, has been pushing for student press freedom legislation. (Ruthie Hauge / The Cap Times)

The bill did draw criticism from Howard Schweber, a UW-Madison professor of American politics and political theory, who told the Badger Herald newspaper it might be a “disastrously bad idea” to give middle school and high school students the same press freedom as college students.

But Matthew Smith, a Fond du Lac journalism teacher, student journalism adviser and the president of the Wisconsin Journalism Education Association, said at the Oct. 26 hearing that he knows from experience the legislation will work at the high school level, having seen how students “follow the standards we talk about in class” — that is, to behave responsibly and “focus on truth.”

The bill is now with a Senate committee and would need committee and full Senate approval before going to Gov. Tony Evers.

Mehring is hopeful about its chances — and stresses its importance. “Even though this bill is a niche issue,” he says, ‘it affects a lot of people.”

Your Right to Know is a monthly column distributed by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council (wisfoic.org), a nonpartisan group dedicated to open government. Council member Larry Gallup is the audience growth editor for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. He can be reached at lgallup@gannett.com.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. *** Also, the code below will NOT copy the featured image on the page. You are welcome to download the main image as a separate element for publication with this story. *** You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

Editing material is prohibited, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and in-house style (for example, using “Waunakee, Wis.” instead of “Waunakee” or changing “yesterday” to “last week”)

Other than minor cosmetic and font changes, you may not change the structural appearance or visual format of a story.

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram), and ensure that the original featured image associated with the story is visible on the social media post.

Don’t sell the story or any part of it — it may not be marketed as a product.

Don’t extract, store or resell Wisconsin Watch content as a database.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. *** Also, the code below will NOT copy the featured image on the page. You are welcome to download the main image as a separate element for publication with this story. *** You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Coburn Dukehart, associate director, at cdukehart@wisconsinwatch.org Your Right to Know: Protect the rights of student journalists <h1>Your Right to Know: Protect the rights of student journalists</h1> <p class="byline">by Larry Gallup, Wisconsin Watch <br />December 4, 2023</p> <p>About a year ago, Simon Mehring came home from a high school journalism conference with an idea.</p> <p>Mehring, now a <a href="https://captimes.com/news/education/stoughton-high-schooler-advocates-for-student-press-freedom/article_065babde-7356-11ee-977e-8f139f5b53b7.html" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">junior</a> at Stoughton High School, had learned about an Illinois law that protects student media from censorship. He also found out that Wisconsin doesn’t have such a law.</p> <p>So, armed with <a href="https://splc.org/new-voices/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">model legislation</a> from the <a href="https://splc.org/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Student Press Law Center</a>, he raised the issue with state legislators, in conversations that lasted through the school year and into the summer.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image alignright size-full"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Larry-Gallup.jpg" alt="Larry Gallup" class="wp-image-858745" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Larry Gallup</figcaption></figure> <p>Mehring, in an interview, said he spoke several times with Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, who chairs the Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities. This fall Mehring was at school and “all of a sudden, I got the news that they were going to introduce the bill.”</p> <p>The legislation, <a href="https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab551" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">AB 551</a>, was patterned off the model legislation. It’s co-authored by Sen. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, and Rep. Tom Michalski, R-Elm Grove, with cosponsors from both parties. It was introduced on Oct. 23 and had a <a href="https://wiseye.org/2023/10/26/assembly-committee-on-colleges-and-universities-44/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">hearing</a> in Murphy’s committee on Oct. 26. It passed a committee on Nov. 2 and five days later was voted on by the full Assembly, where it passed unanimously.</p> <p>“The biggest surprise is how fast it went,” says Mehring, who, along with testifying at the Assembly hearing, submitted <a href="https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/misc/lc/hearing_testimony_and_materials/2023/ab551/ab0551_2023_10_26.pdf" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">letters</a> from other Wisconsin student journalists who have experienced censorship. </p> <p>The bill as passed would do several things:</p> <ul> <li>Establish that public school journalists in grades 6-12 and student journalists at a UW System university or a technical college have “the right to exercise freedom of speech and of the press in school-sponsored media.”</li> <li>Let student journalists determine “the news, opinion, feature, and advertising content of school-sponsored media” and prohibit school officials from “exercising prior restraint of materials.”</li> <li>Preclude student journalists and their advisers from being disciplined for “for acting in accordance with the bill” and give the ability to enforce their rights in the courts.</li> <li>Require school districts, the UW System and technical college boards to “adopt a policy related to student journalists exercising their freedom of speech and the press in school-sponsored media,” including an appeal process for students.</li> </ul> <p>The Student Law Press Center says 17 states have passed similar bills intended to offset a 1988 U.S. Supreme Court decision that muddied the issue of censorship of student media.</p> <p>Some of the support for the Wisconsin bill comes from Republican legislators <a href="https://wisconsinexaminer.com/2023/11/08/wisconsin-assembly-passes-higher-education-bills/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">concerned</a> about protecting the free speech rights of conservative students on UW campuses. But the unanimous vote shows that the ideals it seeks to protect have deep bipartisan support.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Simon-Mehring-101923-01-782x561.jpg" alt="Stoughton High School student Simon Mehring outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol " class="wp-image-1284208" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Stoughton High School student Simon Mehring, seen outside of the State Capitol in Madison, Wis., on Oct. 19, 2023, has been pushing for student press freedom legislation. (Ruthie Hauge / The Cap Times)</figcaption></figure> <p>The bill did draw criticism from Howard Schweber, a UW-Madison professor of American politics and political theory, who <a href="https://badgerherald.com/news/2023/10/31/new-voices-bill-introduced-to-bolster-free-speech-protections-for-student-journalists/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">told</a> the Badger Herald newspaper it might be a “disastrously bad idea” to give middle school and high school students the same press freedom as college students. </p> <p>But Matthew Smith, a Fond du Lac journalism teacher, student journalism adviser and the president of the <a href="https://wisjea.org/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Wisconsin Journalism Education Association</a>, said at the Oct. 26 hearing that he knows from experience the legislation will work at the high school level, having seen how students “follow the standards we talk about in class” — that is, to behave responsibly and “focus on truth.” </p> <p>The bill is now with a Senate committee and would need committee and full Senate approval before going to Gov. Tony Evers. </p> <p>Mehring is hopeful about its chances — and stresses its importance. “Even though this bill is a niche issue,” he says, ‘it affects a lot of people.”</p> <p><em>Your Right to Know is a monthly column distributed by the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council (</em><a href="https://wisfoic.org/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener"><em>wisfoic.org</em></a><em>), a nonpartisan group dedicated to open government. Council member L</em><em>arry Gallup is the audience growth editor for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. He can be reached at <a href="mailto:lgallup@gannett.com" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">lgallup@gannett.com</a>.</em></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/12/wisconsin-legislation-student-journalists-your-right-to-know/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1284207&ga4=G-D2S69Y9TDB" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard