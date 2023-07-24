Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

No state currently outlaws traveling for an abortion. However, some states, including Texas, Missouri and Tennessee have made efforts to restrict residents from helping others obtain out-of-state abortions.

An Idaho law being challenged in court, which took effect on May 5, 2023, forbids adults from “recruiting, harboring, or transporting” a minor seeking abortion care without parental consent. It includes obtaining abortion medication for minors.

The U.S. House, on July 15, 2022, passed the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act, which would secure the right to travel across state lines to receive reproductive health care. However, Senate Republicans blocked the measure.

Fifteen states have abortion bans. Post-Roe, travel time to abortion facilities increased significantly, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The right to travel is recognized by The U.S. Constitution, but there has not been a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on whether that protects traveling for an abortion.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

