Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

Wisconsin’s legal drinking age is 21, but people under 21 can legally drink alcoholic beverages in establishments such as taverns and restaurants if they are with their parents, guardians or spouses of legal drinking age.

However, establishments can refuse to serve underage people.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue confirmed that the exception applies to everyone under 21, including 18-, 19- and 20-year-old adults.

Wisconsin is among 31 states that allow family members to legally give alcohol to minors, according to Alcohol.org.

In May 2023 Republican Wisconsin lawmakers introduced a bill that would change state law to allow people as young as 14 to serve alcohol in bars and restaurants; currently, only adults 18 and over can serve alcohol in Wisconsin. No votes have been taken.

In 2020 Wisconsinites died from alcohol-induced causes at a rate nearly 25% higher than the national rate, the Wisconsin Policy Forum reported in January 2022.



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.



