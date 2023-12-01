Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Gov. Tony Evers will only pardon people who meet the criteria of at least five years “off paper,” that is, five years since completing all confinement, extended supervision, parole and probation.

Evers’ three other main criteria for a pardon are the conviction taking place in Wisconsin, the person not being a sex offender and no new charges in any jurisdiction.

Wisconsin governors establish their own criteria for pardons — a power granted by the Wisconsin Constitution.

While the pardon does not expunge court records, it restores a person’s civil rights, including the rights to vote and hold public office. Voting rights are also restored after someone with a felony conviction has completed a sentence.

As of November 2023, Evers is the Wisconsin governor who has pardoned the most people: 1,111. The governor with the second largest number of pardons was Julius Heil (1939–43), with 943.



