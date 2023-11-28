Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

Research has linked use of the video-sharing platform TikTok with anxiety, depression and suicide.

Bloomberg Businessweek found that TikTok’s algorithms push videos about suicide and anxiety to kids.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate created TikTok accounts that paused briefly on videos about body image and mental health and liked them; within 2.6 minutes, TikTok recommended suicide content.

Amnesty International found that children who show an interest in mental health are drawn into “rabbit holes of potentially harmful content, including videos that romanticize and encourage depressive thinking, self-harm and suicide.”

One university study analyzed 100 TikTok videos hashtagged #mentalhealth; almost half “reported or expressed symptoms of mental distress.” Another found a tendency to repeatedly expose users to content that could harm their mental health.

TikTok says it has more than 150 million U.S. users.

Two-thirds of U.S. teens use TikTok, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey.



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

