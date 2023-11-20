Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

Wisconsin taxes won’t increase to pay for improvements to American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, under newly approved legislation.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said Nov. 14, 2023, he would sign the stadium legislation, the day it was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The legislation is expected to keep the baseball team in Milwaukee through 2050.

Wisconsin income taxes paid by Brewers players and visiting team players are estimated at $630.5 million during that period and would more than cover the state contribution.

These would be the contributions under the bill:

State: $386.5 million (minus $20.7 million from a new ticket surcharge for non-baseball events at the park)

Brewers: $110 million

City of Milwaukee: $67.5 million

Milwaukee County: $67.5 million

The Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District (64%) and the Brewers (36%) own the stadium. A five-county district sales tax financed the stadium construction.



