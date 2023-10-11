Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

The limit on students from each school district who can participate in Wisconsin’s statewide private school voucher program will be lifted, but not until the 2026-27 school year.

The enrollment limits have increased since 2017-18 by one percentage point annually. There is no limit for individual districts once the cap in that district reaches 10% of the previous year’s enrollment.

The Wisconsin Parental Choice Program began in 2013 and is funded through state aid payments that participating private schools receive for each eligible student. It is similar to older programs in Milwaukee and Racine.

The impending elimination of the enrollment cap will represent an expansion of school choice vouchers, especially when coupled with the increased voucher amounts for private schools that Gov. Tony Evers signed into law in June 2023.



