Yes.

“Transgender women are not ‘real women’ ” was one of the statements 3,200 University of Wisconsin-Madison students were asked to rate their agreement with in a survey.

Sent to UW intramural and club sports athletes on Oct. 9, the survey was conducted by University of Indiana researcher Dr. Austin Anderson and polled students on their views on transgender athletic participation, as first reported by the Daily Cardinal.

A copy of the survey obtained by Wisconsin Watch showed questions about whether transgender athletes should participate in campus recreational sports programs according to their current gender identity or their sex assigned at birth.

It also asked students to rate how strongly they agreed or disagreed with statements, including that transgender men and women “will never really be” men or women, that transgender men and women “are unable to accept who they are” and that transgender men and women “are emotionally unstable,” among others.



