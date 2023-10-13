Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

A May Gallup poll found 71% of U.S. adults said same-sex marriage should be valid, matching the result from one year earlier.

The poll conducted May 1-24, 2023, asked: “Do you think marriages between same-sex couples should or should not be recognized by the law as valid, with the same rights as traditional marriages?”

The same 2023 poll found that 64% of respondents said gay or lesbian relations are morally acceptable.

Support for making same-sex marriage legal was lower in a Pew Research Center poll.

That online survey of U.S. adults done in spring 2023 asked: “Do you strongly favor, somewhat favor, somewhat oppose or strongly oppose allowing gays and lesbians to marry legally?”

The result was 63% favored — 41% strongly favored and 22% somewhat favored.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., the first openly gay U.S. senator, made the 70% claim in an Oct. 9 interview .



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

