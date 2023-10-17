Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Legislation to provide $546 million in public money for American Family Field improvements in Milwaukee would remove all local government appointees to the stadium’s board of directors.

The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote Oct. 17, 2023, on the Republican-led bill.

The state would contribute $411 million and the city and county of Milwaukee a total of $135 million. The Milwaukee Brewers would contribute $100 million.

The state-created Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District, composed of Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington and Waukesha counties, owns 64% and the Brewers 36% of the stadium.

The 13-member stadium district board includes six appointees by the governor; two by the Milwaukee County executive; one each by the leaders of the four other counties; and one by the Milwaukee mayor.

The bill would change the board to nine members. The governor would appoint five; the Senate majority leader and the Assembly speaker would appoint two each.



