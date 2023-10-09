Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

Polls show about one-third of younger U.S. adults approve of President Joe Biden’s job performance.

Kayleigh McEnany, who served as President Donald Trump’s press secretary, said in a Sept. 20, 2023, speech in Milwaukee that Biden’s approval rating among members of Generation Z is 37%.

Gen Z generally refers to people born between 1997 and 2012, who are now ages 11 to 26.

Here is how many younger adults approve of Biden’s job performance, listed with the poll and when the poll was released:

32% among adults ages 18-34 and 38% among registered voters in that age range; Quinnipiac, Sept. 13.

38%, adults 18-39; Reuters/Ipsos, Sept. 12.

39%, registered voters 18-34; Fox News, Aug. 17.

36%, registered voters 18-29; New York Times/Siena, Aug. 1.

36% among 18-29 and 38% among registered voters in that range, Harvard Youth Poll, April 24.

Biden announced in April he will run for re-election in 2024.



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Young America’s Foundation: Behind the Scenes in the White House | Kayleigh McEnany LIVE at Wisconsin Lutheran College

Pew Research: Defining generations: Where Millennials end and Generation Z begins

Quinnipiac University: 2024 Primary Races: Nearly 3 In 10 Trump Supporters & Half Of Biden Supporters Signal They Are Open To Other Options, Quinnipiac University National Poll Finds; Voters Support Age Limits On Candidates For President & Congress

Reuters: Biden approval rating tracker

Fox News: Fox News national poll (Conducted August 11-14, 2023)

New York Times: Cross-Tabs: July 2023 Times/Siena Poll of the 2024 Race and National Issues

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.