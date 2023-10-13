Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

The position of U.S. ambassador to Israel was vacant as of Oct. 11, 2023.

It’s one of 39 ambassador vacancies as of Oct. 2 for which nominees from President Joe Biden are awaiting Senate confirmation, according to the American Foreign Service Association.

The Constitution requires Senate confirmation. Tom Nides left the Israel ambassadorship in July.

Biden on Sept. 28 nominated former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew to succeed Nides.

Nine days later, the Palestinian group Hamas, designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization, attacked Israel. Israel, a U.S. ally, in turn declared war.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee announced Oct. 9 it would hold a confirmation hearing for Lew on Oct. 18.

In July, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Senate diplomatic confirmation delays were undermining national security.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has held back the diplomatic nominations while seeking information from the Biden administration on the origins of COVID-19.



