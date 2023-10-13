Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

The U.S. unfroze $6 billion in Iranian funds held in a South Korean bank, but Iran had not received the money when Hamas attacked Israel.

Reuters, Fox News, NBC News and others quoted Biden administration officials saying Iran had not accessed the money.

Wisconsin lawmakers, including Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher, called for refreezing the funds while the U.S. investigates whether Iran played a role in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Under a September deal, five detained U.S. citizens were allowed to leave Iran. The $6 billion was unfrozen, and five Iranians held in the U.S. were allowed to leave.

Iran has long supported Hamas with material and money, according to the U.S. State Department. Foreign policy experts say that includes weapons.

On Oct. 12, a deal was reached to stop Iran from accessing the money in light of the Hamas attack, The Washington Post reported.



