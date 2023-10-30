Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

In the wake of Hamas’ attack on Israel, news organizations reported that Hamas members comprise about 30,000 of the 2 million people in the Gaza Strip.

Gaza is controlled by Hamas, a Palestinian group that is designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization. Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, attacked Israel, a U.S. ally, which in turn declared war.

Hamas said it has 40,000 fighters, while Israel said the force is about 30,000, according to The Associated Press.

Hamas’ fighters number 30,000 to 40,000 fighters, Axios reported.

The CIA estimated the force at 20,000 to 25,000.

Palestinians have not voted for a legislature since 2006, nor a president since 2008, according to PBS.

In an Oct. 25 interview, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, who represents the Madison area, said that the vast majority of people in Gaza are not part of Hamas and that Israel should more carefully target its attacks.



