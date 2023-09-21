Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

Information cited by U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany contained only unverified intelligence that the Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid President Joe Biden $5 million.

Tiffany, a Republican representing most of northern Wisconsin, claimed in a Sept. 13, 2023, interview that the payment had been documented.

Tiffany also said an impeachment inquiry into Biden, launched the previous day by House Republicans, should determine whether Biden directly received payments.

Republicans have accused Biden of profiting during his vice presidency from his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business ventures, including with Burisma, which they have denied.

An FBI document says an unnamed source reported that Burisma’s founder claimed “it cost 5 (million) to pay one Biden and 5 (million) to another Biden.”

Former federal law enforcement official John Cohen, in an ABC News story cited by Tiffany, said the document is “uncorroborated, raw intelligence.”

The GOP-led House Oversight committee calls the $5 million an “allegation.”



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

