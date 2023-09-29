Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

By one key measure, the average weekly wage for U.S. workers, adjusted for inflation, is less than 50 years ago.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, made the claim during a Sept. 22, 2023, speech in Madison.

His staff cited U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data reported by the Federal Reserve Bank for private-sector production and nonsupervisory employees.

That group includes workers who produce goods or provide services; it includes occupations such as doctors and lawyers.

The group’s average weekly earnings were $823 in August 2023, according to the latest monthly data.

That’s $31 lower than the inflation-adjusted $854 in August 1973, 50 years earlier.

The August 2023 amount is $149 higher than the $674 in August 1993, 30 years earlier.

The earnings generally trended downward from 1973 until the mid-1990s, a period that included high inflation.

Then earnings trended upward, peaking at $862 in May 2020. Since then they have declined.

