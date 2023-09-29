Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

Yes.

National polls show that, in a hypothetical matchup for the 2024 presidential election, Nikki Haley was favored over President Joe Biden by 2 to 6 percentage points.

Haley, 51, is a candidate for the Republican nomination. She is a former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina governor.

During a Sept. 26, 2023, interview in Madison, former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, said that a week after the first Republican presidential debate, Haley surpassed Biden in the polls.

The first debate was Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.

Here are the polls, the dates the polling was done and the results:

NBC News, Sept. 15-19: Haley led Biden 46% to 41% among registered voters.

Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, Sept. 12-14: Haley led 41% to 37% (registered voters).

Fox News, Sept. 9-12: Haley led 45% to 43% (registered voters).

CNN, Aug. 25-31: Haley led 49% to 43% among adults 18 and over.



This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

