No.

Information cited to Wisconsin Watch by U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany does not show President Joe Biden closed business deals for his son Hunter Biden.

Tiffany, a Republican who represents most of northern Wisconsin, made the claim Sept. 13, 2023, on social media.

The previous day, House Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden. They have accused Biden of profiting while he was vice president from Hunter Biden’s business ventures.

Tiffany’s office cited an August Wall Street Journal report on closed-door congressional testimony given by Devon Archer, a former Hunter Biden business associate, about Joe Biden participating with Hunter in about 20 phone calls when Biden was vice president.

The Journal quoted Republican Rep. James Comer as saying Archer testified that Joe Biden was put on the phone to help Hunter sell “the brand.”

A transcript shows Archer testified that Joe and Hunter never discussed business on the calls.



