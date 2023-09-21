Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

The Defense Department has policies to help service members obtain reproductive health care, including abortion.

The policies, announced Feb. 16, 2023, reinforce a “commitment to taking care of our people, ensuring their health and well-being, and ensuring the force remains ready and resilient.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, alluded to the policies in a Sept. 14 interview.

To obtain an abortion or other reproductive care not available locally, service members can request time off without losing pay or being charged for administrative leave and receive reimbursement for transportation and other travel expenses.

Politico reported Sept. 15 that U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Alabama, is blocking more than 300 senior military promotions until the Defense Department rescinds the policy, which has been used by about a dozen women.

Twenty-one states ban abortion or restrict it earlier in pregnancy than the standard set by Roe v. Wade, according to The New York Times.



