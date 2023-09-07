Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.
Yes.
News organizations reported in July 2017 that Three Square Market, a retail technology company in River Falls, Wis., microchipped its employees.
A reference to the chipping was made in an Aug. 26, 2023, social media post by a user with 22,000 followers.
Fifty of the 80 employees at Three Square Market, a provider of self-service break room vending machines, voluntarily agreed to be “chipped,” the reports said.
A microchip the size of a grain of rice was inserted in the hand. It allowed employees to get door access to enter the building, sign into their computer and pay for snacks by waving at a sensor.
In December 2022, Three Square Market was acquired for $41 million by Cantaloupe, a Pennsylvania digital payments and software company.
More than 50,000 people have chosen to receive this type of chipping, according to Zhanna Malekos Smith, a systems engineering professor at the U.S. Military Academy.
