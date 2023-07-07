Wisconsin Weekly is a roundup of the week’s top stories from around the state by Wisconsin Watch and trusted news outlets. Access to some stories may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing, and sign up to get our free newsletters here.
In this issue:
- Gov. Tony Evers extends school funding increases with 400-year veto
- Budget doesn’t include help for local communities to obtain federal grants
- Big ag probes small town opponents of CAFOs
- Teenager injured in Wisconsin sawmill as states consider loosening child labor laws
- Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling could free some ex-incarcerated people from lifetime electronic monitoring
Education
Tony Evers scales back GOP tax cut, extends K-12 funding growth in Wisconsin budget
The Associated Press — July 5, 2023
Gov. Tony Evers issued 51 vetoes in signing the state budget this week. With one of the nation’s most powerful veto pens, he axed most of a $3.5 billion income tax cut that would have mostly benefited the wealthiest Wisconsinites. But the biggest surprise was trimming a hyphen and a few numbers to turn an annual $325 increase in K-12 funding authority from two years into 402 years.
Local government
Republican lawmakers reject proposal to help Wisconsin communities access federal grant programs
Wisconsin Watch — July 7, 2023
Evers had proposed creating five grant-writing positions that would have helped small communities across the state obtain federal grants, but the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee removed those positions from the final budget.
Environment
Wisconsin towns brace for next fight on local control over large farms
Wisconsin Watch — July 6, 2023
Small towns that have fought to keep large dairy operations in check are facing intense scrutiny from the big ag industry with future litigation possible.
Workplace safety
Teen boy dies following industrial accident at northern Wisconsin sawmill
Wisconsin Public Radio — July 3, 2023
OSHA is investigating the incident at Florence Hardwoods logging company in Florence County. It comes as many states, including Wisconsin, are considering ways to loosen child labor laws to address a workforce shortage.
Public safety
Wisconsin probes how 8 roller-coaster riders became trapped upside down for hours
The Associated Press — July 3, 2023
It took three-and-a-half hours to rescue all eight people trapped upside down on a roller coaster at a festival in Crandon.
Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling gives hope to offenders on lifetime GPS
The Cap Times — July 3, 2023
Former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel opined that people convicted of multiple counts of a sexual offense, even if they happened in a single case, were repeat offenders who must face lifetime electronic monitoring. A Wisconsin Supreme Court decision shot down that rationale.