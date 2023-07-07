Education Gov. Tony Evers signs the Wisconsin 2023-25 biennial budget on July 5, 2023, in the Wisconsin State Capitol building in Madison. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch) Tony Evers scales back GOP tax cut, extends K-12 funding growth in Wisconsin budget The Associated Press — July 5, 2023 Gov. Tony Evers issued 51 vetoes in signing the state budget this week. With one of the nation’s most powerful veto pens, he axed most of a $3.5 billion income tax cut that would have mostly benefited the wealthiest Wisconsinites. But the biggest surprise was trimming a hyphen and a few numbers to turn an annual $325 increase in K-12 funding authority from two years into 402 years.

Local government

Wisconsin state Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, speaks during a meeting of the Joint Committee on Finance on June 8, 2023, in the Wisconsin State Capitol building. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — July 7, 2023

Evers had proposed creating five grant-writing positions that would have helped small communities across the state obtain federal grants, but the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee removed those positions from the final budget.

Environment

Lisa Doerr is a former horse breeder who grows forage on her 80-acre property in the Polk County, Wis., town of Laketown. She is shown on her property on April 29, 2023. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)

Wisconsin Watch — July 6, 2023

Small towns that have fought to keep large dairy operations in check are facing intense scrutiny from the big ag industry with future litigation possible.

Workplace safety

Wisconsin Public Radio — July 3, 2023

OSHA is investigating the incident at Florence Hardwoods logging company in Florence County. It comes as many states, including Wisconsin, are considering ways to loosen child labor laws to address a workforce shortage.

Public safety

The Associated Press — July 3, 2023

It took three-and-a-half hours to rescue all eight people trapped upside down on a roller coaster at a festival in Crandon.

The Cap Times — July 3, 2023

Former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel opined that people convicted of multiple counts of a sexual offense, even if they happened in a single case, were repeat offenders who must face lifetime electronic monitoring. A Wisconsin Supreme Court decision shot down that rationale.