Yes.

In 2021-22, the latest year for which data are available, Wisconsin’s K-12 public school districts received an average of $16,859 in revenue per student, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.

That’s up from $16,017 in 2020-21.

Most of the funds are from state aids and local property taxes.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau provided a breakdown of the 2020-21 figures:

State aid: $7,537 (47.1%)

Local property tax: $6,530 (40.8%)

Federal aid: $1,421 (8.9%)

Other local revenue: $529 (3.3%)

A Republican-authored 2023-25 state budget approved by the Legislature and awaiting action by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would provide schools an additional $1 billion over the two years.

