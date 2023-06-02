Wisconsin Weekly is a Friday news roundup of reports from Wisconsin Watch and other trusted news outlets. Access to some stories may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing, and sign up to get our free newsletters here.
We've published two new stories in our series examining discrimination in Wisconsin school choice programs. Mario Koran found that public schools disproportionately reject applications of students with disabilities who seek transfers across district lines through the state's open enrollment program. Wisconsin districts in 2021-22 rejected about 40% of students with disabilities who applied for open enrollment, compared to just 14% of students without disabilities. One suburban Madison district announced 115 slots for incoming open enrollment students — but none for children with disabilities. Separately, Phoebe Petrovic revealed anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in private schools that receive taxpayer-funded vouchers. One school welcomed an anti-trans speaker who argued that children should go through natural puberty, without blockers, "to discover what it feels like to be a man, to feel their shoulders broaden to take out their little sister and smack her against the wall."

Education
Wisconsin students with disabilities often denied public school options
Wisconsin Watch — May 31, 2023
‘Unwanted and unwelcome’: Anti-LGBTQ+ policies common at Wisconsin voucher schools
Wisconsin Watch — May 31, 2023
Politics
‘Numbers Nobody Has Ever Seen’: How the GOP Lost Wisconsin
Politico— May 30, 2023
Wisconsin Republicans are reeling from a series of statewide election losses. The overturning of Roe v. Wade last year appears to be a major reason. “What the Republican base demands and what independent voters will accept are growing further apart,” Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop told Politico’s David Siders.
Anti-semitism
Two years ago, back-to-back attacks rattled an Orthodox Jewish family. Now, they reflect on their place in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — May 31, 2023
There has been a nearly 500% increase in antisemitic incidents in Wisconsin since 2015 and it’s not just coming from people associated with hate groups, according to the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. “What we’re seeing is people saying things out loud that they used to whisper,” said Miryam Rosenzweig, president of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.
Lead poisoning
Two-thirds of Wisconsin’s lead poisoned children live in Milwaukee. Just one provision to help them remains in the state budget.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — May 25, 2023
Milwaukee children make up nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin’s childhood lead poisoning cases, with Black children four-times more likely to test positive for lead poisoning compared to white children statewide. But Republicans on the Legislature’s budget-writing committee have stripped all but one of Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposals to tackle childhood lead poisoning.
