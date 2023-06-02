Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here are your headlines from Wisconsin Watch and trusted news outlets for people who care deeply about the state.

Of note: We’ve published two new stories in our series examining discrimination in Wisconsin school choice programs. Mario Koran found that public schools disproportionately reject applications of students with disabilities who seek transfers across district lines through the state’s open enrollment program. Wisconsin districts in 2021-22 rejected about 40% of students with disabilities who applied for open enrollment, compared to just 14% of students without disabilities. One suburban Madison district announced 115 slots for incoming open enrollment students — but none for children with disabilities. Separately, Phoebe Petrovic revealed anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in private schools that receive taxpayer-funded vouchers. One school welcomed an anti-trans speaker who argued that children should go through natural puberty, without blockers, “to discover what it feels like to be a man, to feel their shoulders broaden to take out their little sister and smack her against the wall.”

Matthew DeFour Statehouse bureau chief

Politics

Pilar Estrada votes at Bashford United Methodist Church in Madison, Wis., on April 4, 2023. Along with local elections, voters were deciding whether conservative Dan Kelly or liberal Janet Protasiewicz will join the Wisconsin Supreme Court. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

Politico— May 30, 2023

Wisconsin Republicans are reeling from a series of statewide election losses. The overturning of Roe v. Wade last year appears to be a major reason. “What the Republican base demands and what independent voters will accept are growing further apart,” Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop told Politico’s David Siders.

Related from Wisconsin Watch:

Anti-semitism

The Meadows family stand on the porch of their Sherman Park home. Front row, left to right: Naama and Sarah; middle row: Sima, Michele, and Yonason; back row: Meira and Elazar. (Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — May 31, 2023

There has been a nearly 500% increase in antisemitic incidents in Wisconsin since 2015 and it’s not just coming from people associated with hate groups, according to the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. “What we’re seeing is people saying things out loud that they used to whisper,” said Miryam Rosenzweig, president of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.

Lead poisoning

Deanna Branch holds a photo of her son, who was hospitalized twice for lead exposure, during a news conference with Vice President Kamala Harris in January 2022 in Milwaukee. (Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — May 25, 2023

Milwaukee children make up nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin’s childhood lead poisoning cases, with Black children four-times more likely to test positive for lead poisoning compared to white children statewide. But Republicans on the Legislature’s budget-writing committee have stripped all but one of Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposals to tackle childhood lead poisoning.

Related from Wisconsin Watch:

Fact Briefs

Wisconsin Weekly: Public schools deny choices to kids with disabilities

by Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch
June 2, 2023

Here are your headlines from Wisconsin Watch and trusted news outlets for people who care deeply about the state.

Of note: We've published two new stories in our series examining discrimination in Wisconsin school choice programs. Mario Koran found that public schools disproportionately reject applications of students with disabilities who seek transfers across district lines through the state’s open enrollment program. Wisconsin districts in 2021-22 rejected about 40% of students with disabilities who applied for open enrollment, compared to just 14% of students without disabilities. One suburban Madison district announced 115 slots for incoming open enrollment students — but none for children with disabilities. Separately, Phoebe Petrovic revealed anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in private schools that receive taxpayer-funded vouchers. One school welcomed an anti-trans speaker who argued that children should go through natural puberty, without blockers, “to discover what it feels like to be a man, to feel their shoulders broaden to take out their little sister and smack her against the wall.” </p> <p>If you value this reporting, please consider contributing to our <a href="https://checkout.fundjournalism.org/memberform?org_id=wisconsinwatch&campaign=7014p000000NDTWAA4">spring fundraising campaign</a>. </p> <p><em>Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.</em></p> <p>Thanks for reading! </p> <div class="wp-block-columns"> <div class="wp-block-column is-vertically-aligned-center" style="flex-basis:33.33%"> <figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized is-style-rounded"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Matthew_Defour_sq.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1271048" width="124" height="124" /></figure> </p></div> <div class="wp-block-column is-vertically-aligned-center" style="flex-basis:66.66%"> <h4 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-left has-secondary-color has-text-color has-normal-font-size"><strong>Matthew DeFour</strong></h4> <h3 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-left has-secondary-color has-text-color has-normal-font-size"><strong>Statehouse bureau chief</strong></h3> </p></div> </p></div> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-text-color has-dark-gray-color has-alpha-channel-opacity has-dark-gray-background-color has-background" /> <div class="wp-block-group"> <h3 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center has-dark-gray-color has-text-color">Education</h3> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/anti-lgbtq-policies-wisconsin-voucher-schools/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Untitled-design-4-782x409.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1279547" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Administrators of Sheboygan Lutheran High School canceled valedictorian Nat Werth’s speech in 2019 after he came out as gay in a draft of the speech. Four years later, Werth said the school’s handbook has expanded to include extensive anti-LGBTQ+ policies. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)<br /> </figcaption></figure> <h4 class="wp-block-heading has-secondary-variation-color has-text-color" id="judge"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/anti-lgbtq-policies-wisconsin-voucher-schools/">Wisconsin students with disabilities often denied public school options</a></h4> <h6 class="wp-block-heading"><em>Wisconsin Watch — May 31, 2023</em></h6> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?p=1279593"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Open-enrollment-lede-782x656.png" alt="" class="wp-image-1279601" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Roughly 70,000 Wisconsin students attend public schools outside their home districts through open enrollment. The program allows students to apply to better-resourced public schools outside of district boundaries. But those schools can limit or deny slots for out-of-district students with disabilities. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <h4 class="wp-block-heading has-secondary-variation-color has-text-color" id="judge"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/wisconsin-public-schools-students-disabilities-options/">‘Unwanted and unwelcome’: Anti-LGBTQ+ policies common at Wisconsin voucher schools</a></h4> <h6 class="wp-block-heading"><em>Wisconsin Watch — May 31, 2023</em></h6> <p>More from Wisconsin Watch: </p> <ul> <li><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/federal-state-law-permit-disability-discrimination-in-wisconsin-voucher-schools/">Federal, state law permit disability discrimination in Wisconsin voucher schools</a></li> <li><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/wisconsin-voucher-schools-discrimination-lgbtq-disabilities/">False choice: Wisconsin taxpayers support schools that can discriminate </a></li> <li><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/considering-a-wisconsin-voucher-school-heres-what-parents-should-know/">Considering a Wisconsin voucher school? Here’s what parents of children who are LGBTQ+ or have a disability should know.</a></li> </ul></div> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-text-color has-dark-gray-color has-alpha-channel-opacity has-dark-gray-background-color has-background" /> <h3 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center has-dark-gray-color has-text-color">Politics</h3> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/05/30/gop-wisconsin-abortion-00099006"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/vote_040423_10-782x521.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1279625" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Pilar Estrada votes at Bashford United Methodist Church in Madison, Wis., on April 4, 2023. Along with local elections, voters were deciding whether conservative Dan Kelly or liberal Janet Protasiewicz will join the Wisconsin Supreme Court. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)</figcaption></figure> <h4 class="wp-block-heading has-secondary-variation-color has-text-color"><a href="https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/05/30/gop-wisconsin-abortion-00099006">‘Numbers Nobody Has Ever Seen’: How the GOP Lost Wisconsin</a></h4> <h6 class="wp-block-heading"><em>Politico— May 30, 2023</em></h6> <p>Wisconsin Republicans are reeling from a series of statewide election losses. The overturning of Roe v. Wade last year appears to be a major reason. “What the Republican base demands and what independent voters will accept are growing further apart,” Waupun Mayor Rohn Bishop told Politico’s David Siders.</p> <p>Related from Wisconsin Watch:</p> <ul> <li><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/12/wisconsins-assembly-maps-are-more-skewed-than-ever-what-happens-now/">Wisconsin’s Assembly maps are more skewed than ever. What happens now?</a></li> <li><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2022/10/wisconsin-candidates-sharply-divided-along-partisan-lines-on-abortion-rights/">Wisconsin candidates sharply divided along partisan lines on abortion rights</a></li> </ul> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-text-color has-dark-gray-color has-alpha-channel-opacity has-dark-gray-background-color has-background" /> <h3 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center has-dark-gray-color has-text-color">Anti-semitism</h3> <figure class="wp-block-image size-large"><a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/2023/05/31/milwaukee-jewish-family-reflects-on-future-after-antisemitic-incidents/70227719007/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/image-782x456.png" alt="" class="wp-image-1279626" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">The Meadows family stand on the porch of their Sherman Park home. Front row, left to right: Naama and Sarah; middle row: Sima, Michele, and Yonason; back row: Meira and Elazar. (Ebony Cox / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)</figcaption></figure> <h4 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-left has-secondary-variation-color has-text-color"><a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/2023/05/31/milwaukee-jewish-family-reflects-on-future-after-antisemitic-incidents/70227719007/">Two years ago, back-to-back attacks rattled an Orthodox Jewish family. Now, they reflect on their place in Milwaukee.</a></h4> <h6 class="wp-block-heading"><em>Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — May 31, 2023</em></h6> <p>There has been a nearly 500% increase in antisemitic incidents in Wisconsin since 2015 and it’s not just coming from people associated with hate groups, according to the Milwaukee Jewish Federation. “What we’re seeing is people saying things out loud that they used to whisper,” said Miryam Rosenzweig, president of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.</p> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-text-color has-dark-gray-color has-alpha-channel-opacity has-dark-gray-background-color has-background" /> <h3 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center has-dark-gray-color has-text-color">Lead poisoning</h3> <figure class="wp-block-image"><a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2023/05/24/gop-strips-all-but-one-lead-poisoning-measure-from-evers-budget/70228448007/"><img src="https://www.jsonline.com/gcdn/presto/2022/01/24/PMJS/23c1df54-fbc8-49d2-a046-612d8b97dea3-MJS_harris_3.jpg_HARRIS.JPG?width=660&height=440&fit=crop&format=pjpg&auto=webp" alt="Deanna Branch holds a photo of her son, who was hospitalized twice for lead exposure, during a news conference with Vice President Kamala Harris in January 2022 in Milwaukee." /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Deanna Branch holds a photo of her son, who was hospitalized twice for lead exposure, during a news conference with Vice President Kamala Harris in January 2022 in Milwaukee. (Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)</figcaption></figure> <h4 class="wp-block-heading has-secondary-variation-color has-text-color"><a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/2023/05/24/gop-strips-all-but-one-lead-poisoning-measure-from-evers-budget/70228448007/">Two-thirds of Wisconsin's lead poisoned children live in Milwaukee. Just one provision to help them remains in the state budget.</a></h4> <h6 class="wp-block-heading"><em>Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — May 25, 2023</em></h6> <p>Milwaukee children make up nearly two-thirds of Wisconsin’s childhood lead poisoning cases, with Black children four-times more likely to test positive for lead poisoning compared to white children statewide. But Republicans on the Legislature’s budget-writing committee have stripped all but one of Gov. Tony Evers’ budget proposals to tackle childhood lead poisoning.</p> <p>Related from Wisconsin Watch: </p> <ul> <li><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2021/09/its-criminal-milwaukeeans-call-for-speedier-lead-pipeline-removal-to-cut-childhood-poisoning/">‘It’s criminal’: Milwaukeeans call for speedier lead pipeline removal to cut childhood poisoning</a></li> <li><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2021/09/worried-about-lead-poisoning-in-wisconsin-heres-what-you-should-know/">Worried about lead poisoning in Wisconsin? Here’s what you should know.</a></li> </ul> <hr class="wp-block-separator has-alpha-channel-opacity" /> <h3 class="wp-block-heading has-text-align-center has-dark-gray-color has-text-color">Fact Briefs</h3> <div class="wp-block-columns"> <div class="wp-block-column" style="flex-basis:50%"> <figure class="wp-block-image"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/has-the-term-mentally-retarded-been-removed-from-federal-law/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Wisconsin_Watch_fact_brief-336x176.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1271870" /></a></figure> </p></div> <div class="wp-block-column" style="flex-basis:50%"> <h3 class="wp-block-heading has-secondary-color has-text-color" style="font-size:20px"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/has-the-term-mentally-retarded-been-removed-from-federal-law/">Has the term ‘mentally retarded’ been removed from federal law?</a> — No.</h3> </p></div> </p></div> <div class="wp-block-columns"> <div class="wp-block-column" style="flex-basis:50%"> <figure class="wp-block-image"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/was-wisconsins-public-school-spending-the-third-slowest-growing-in-the-nation-between-2002-and-2020/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Wisconsin_Watch_fact_brief-336x176.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1271870" /></a></figure> </p></div> <div class="wp-block-column" style="flex-basis:50%"> <h3 class="wp-block-heading has-secondary-color has-text-color" style="font-size:20px"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/was-wisconsins-public-school-spending-the-third-slowest-growing-in-the-nation-between-2002-and-2020/">Was Wisconsin’s public school spending the third-slowest growing in the nation between 2002 and 2020?</a> — Yes.</h3> </p></div> </p></div> <div class="wp-block-columns"> <div class="wp-block-column" style="flex-basis:50%"> <figure class="wp-block-image"><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/how-wisconsin-watch-checks-claims-for-its-gigafact-fact-briefs/"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Wisconsin_Watch_fact_brief-336x176.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-1271870" /></a></figure> </p></div> <div class="wp-block-column" style="flex-basis:50%"> <h3 class="wp-block-heading has-secondary-color has-text-color" style="font-size:20px"><strong><a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/how-wisconsin-watch-checks-claims-for-its-gigafact-fact-briefs/">Ever wonder how our fact briefs work? Here's how.