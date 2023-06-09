Wisconsin Weekly is a Friday news roundup of reports from Wisconsin Watch and other trusted news outlets. Access to some stories may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing, and sign up to get our free newsletters here.
Of note: Nearly 1 in 4 Wisconsin workers are making too much for public assistance, but not enough to afford anything beyond basic necessities, according to United Way. Another 11% of people are living below the poverty line. Inflation and high child care and housing costs are only making it harder for families, Jacob Resneck reports as part of Wisconsin Watch’s partnership with the NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) News Lab.
If you value this reporting, please consider contributing to our spring fundraising campaign.
Access to some stories listed in the Wisconsin Weekly roundup may be limited to subscribers of the news organizations that produced them. We urge our readers to consider supporting these important news outlets by subscribing.
Thanks for reading!
Matthew DeFour
Statehouse bureau chief
Economy
Rising cost of living in northeast Wisconsin has many working families treading water
Wisconsin Watch — June 7, 2023
See other stories in the Families Matter series.
State budget
Bipartisan deal boosts municipal revenue, K-12 funding, vouchers
The Associated Press — June 8, 2023
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican leaders of the Legislature reached a deal Thursday on state revenue for municipalities, which will help Milwaukee stave off bankruptcy, funnel $1 billion to K-12 education and boost funding for the private school voucher program.
Also this week the Joint Finance Committee signed off on about 18 new positions, most of them temporary, for the Department of Safety and Professional Services using licensing fees that Wisconsin Watch previously reported had ballooned into a $47 million surplus. Republicans had refused to authorize spending in past budgets. The Assembly also passed several bills meant to streamline work at the agency. A hearing is scheduled for July 6.
Public safety
A black teen who had tried to shoplift died from asphyxia. Why was no one ever charged?
ProPublica— June 6, 2023
Ten years ago a Black teenager caught shoplifting in West Allis died after three customers restrained him, compressing his body and putting him in a chokehold. Two district attorneys declined to bring charges against the men, all of whom are White. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne is expected to announce the results of a third review of the case soon.
Elections
How the far right tore apart one of the best tools to fight voter fraud
NPR — June 4, 2023
The Electronic Registration Information Center is a nonpartisan consortium that allows states, including Wisconsin, to check if people who move between states are illegally voting more than once. But conservatives, led by the disinformation heavy Gateway Pundit, have turned ERIC into a right-wing bogeyman with eight states leaving the consortium and others banning entry. Wisconsin Republicans passed legislation requiring the state join the consortium in 2016.
Previously from Wisconsin Watch:
- Voting has gotten harder in Wisconsin. Organizers have found ways to help
- ‘Election integrity’ proposals do not address most common voting infraction in Wisconsin
Environment
Law may prevent Wisconsin from using $78M in federal funds to build publicly-available EV charging stations
WPR — June 7, 2023
Federal funds would allow Wisconsin to build 60 charging stations for electric vehicles. However, those stations must charge customers based on electricity use. Under Wisconsin law, only utilities can charge that way. Assembly Republicans blocked a bill last session that would have updated a law that was created before electric vehicles existed. The Joint Finance Committee removed updated language from Gov. Tony Evers’ budget.
Fact Briefs