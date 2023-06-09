Reading Time: 3 minutes

Of note: Nearly 1 in 4 Wisconsin workers are making too much for public assistance, but not enough to afford anything beyond basic necessities, according to United Way. Another 11% of people are living below the poverty line. Inflation and high child care and housing costs are only making it harder for families, Jacob Resneck reports as part of Wisconsin Watch’s partnership with the NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) News Lab.

Economy Shannon Pikka, a union drywall finisher employed by H.J. Martin, is pictured at her job site on June 2, 2023, in Ashwaubenon, Wis. Pikka, of De Pere, says her income barely covers expenses for herself and her two children at home — a common issue among many northeast Wisconsin families. (Sarah Kloepping / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin) Rising cost of living in northeast Wisconsin has many working families treading water Wisconsin Watch — June 7, 2023 See other stories in the Families Matter series.

State budget

The Associated Press — June 8, 2023

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican leaders of the Legislature reached a deal Thursday on state revenue for municipalities, which will help Milwaukee stave off bankruptcy, funnel $1 billion to K-12 education and boost funding for the private school voucher program.

Also this week the Joint Finance Committee signed off on about 18 new positions, most of them temporary, for the Department of Safety and Professional Services using licensing fees that Wisconsin Watch previously reported had ballooned into a $47 million surplus. Republicans had refused to authorize spending in past budgets. The Assembly also passed several bills meant to streamline work at the agency. A hearing is scheduled for July 6.

Public safety

Craig Stingley continues to seek justice for his son, Corey, who died after being restrained by three white men in a West Allis, Wis., convenience store. (Lianne Milton for ProPublica)

ProPublica— June 6, 2023

Ten years ago a Black teenager caught shoplifting in West Allis died after three customers restrained him, compressing his body and putting him in a chokehold. Two district attorneys declined to bring charges against the men, all of whom are White. Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne is expected to announce the results of a third review of the case soon.

Elections

NPR — June 4, 2023

The Electronic Registration Information Center is a nonpartisan consortium that allows states, including Wisconsin, to check if people who move between states are illegally voting more than once. But conservatives, led by the disinformation heavy Gateway Pundit, have turned ERIC into a right-wing bogeyman with eight states leaving the consortium and others banning entry. Wisconsin Republicans passed legislation requiring the state join the consortium in 2016.

Previously from Wisconsin Watch:

Environment

WPR — June 7, 2023

Federal funds would allow Wisconsin to build 60 charging stations for electric vehicles. However, those stations must charge customers based on electricity use. Under Wisconsin law, only utilities can charge that way. Assembly Republicans blocked a bill last session that would have updated a law that was created before electric vehicles existed. The Joint Finance Committee removed updated language from Gov. Tony Evers’ budget.

Fact Briefs

