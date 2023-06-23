We are adding a new newsletter to our lineup — The Wednesday Report — that will bring you a weekly guide to Wisconsin Watch's top stories. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)
Reading Time: < 1 minute

On July 5, we’re introducing a new newsletter. We’re excited about our changing newsletter lineup and hope you will be too.

The new weekly newsletter is The Wednesday Report. It will provide stories by Wisconsin Watch and our partners and offer exclusive access to behind-the-scenes insights on our investigations.

As a result, we will stop emailing alerts about every new Wisconsin Watch story. If you currently get our story alerts, you’ll automatically get The Wednesday Report. If not, please subscribe, so you never miss a story.

If you’re a fan of Wisconsin Weekly, our Friday newsletter, don’t worry. You will still receive  this summary of the most important stories from around the state curated by Statehouse Bureau Chief Matthew DeFour. 

We could not report these stories and create these newsletters without your support. Please consider becoming a member of Wisconsin Watch by making a donation of any size. Thank you for helping us continue to grow.

Have questions or comments? Contact our audience director Kiran Saini at ksaini@wisconsinwatch.org

Get Wisconsin news you need straight to your inbox.

Creative Commons License

Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Popular stories from Wisconsin Watch

Kiran Saini joined Wisconsin Watch in January 2023. She graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit with a bachelor’s degree in online journalism, where she was a member of the Journalism Institute for Media Diversity. Prior to joining the Center, Saini was an audience development manager at the Detroit Free Press where she oversaw audience work for 15 newspapers across Michigan. Saini is passionate about championing diversity in newsrooms and increasing accessibility to news coverage.