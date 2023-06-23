On July 5, we’re introducing a new newsletter. We’re excited about our changing newsletter lineup and hope you will be too.
The new weekly newsletter is The Wednesday Report. It will provide stories by Wisconsin Watch and our partners and offer exclusive access to behind-the-scenes insights on our investigations.
As a result, we will stop emailing alerts about every new Wisconsin Watch story. If you currently get our story alerts, you’ll automatically get The Wednesday Report. If not, please subscribe, so you never miss a story.
If you’re a fan of Wisconsin Weekly, our Friday newsletter, don’t worry. You will still receive this summary of the most important stories from around the state curated by Statehouse Bureau Chief Matthew DeFour.
We could not report these stories and create these newsletters without your support. Please consider becoming a member of Wisconsin Watch by making a donation of any size. Thank you for helping us continue to grow.
Have questions or comments? Contact our audience director Kiran Saini at ksaini@wisconsinwatch.org