Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

No.

Both the Michigan State Department and an independent investigation found that Antrim County’s inaccurate vote tally was the result of human errors, and not a malfunction or manipulation of Dominion Voting Systems’ election equipment.

The department stated that prior to the election, the county’s clerk accidentally did not update software used to collect voting machine data. This caused the results not to be combined properly despite the tabulators having counted the ballots correctly.

The subsequent investigation clarified that multiple memory cards “had not been updated after the ballot design changes,” causing staff to misinterpret the data and misattribute votes.

A few hours after reporting unofficial results that favored Joe Biden, the county discovered the errors and retracted them. The revised results, reported days later, awarded Donald Trump the county.

The investigation concluded that the incident “was initiated by unusual circumstances that are unlikely to have widely affected other jurisdictions.”

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

AP News Officials: Clerk error behind county results favoring Biden

State of Michigan Analysis of the Antrim County, Michigan November 2020 Election Incident

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.