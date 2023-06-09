Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

As of June 2, 2023, President Joe Biden had nominated 127 people to federal judgeships, including 13 white men, that were confirmed by the Senate.

According to searches of a database of the Federal Judicial Center, a government office, the 127 judges include the following white men: Robert Ballou, Matthew Brookman, Daniel Calabretta, Michael Farbiarz, Gordon Gallagher, Toby Heytens, Anthony Johnstone, Robert Kirsch, Stephen Locher, John Murphy, Michael Nachmanoff, Andrew Schopler and Leonard Stark.

Including the Supreme Court, 46% of the federal judiciary’s judges were white men as of January 2023, according to The 19th, a nonprofit newsroom.

In December 2022, Bloomberg News reported Biden had appointed 97 judges including five white men, in his first two years. That list included Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Republican U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, who represents parts of northeastern Wisconsin, cited those figures — now outdated — in House floor remarks on May 25, 2023.

