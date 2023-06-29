Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Several 2023 reports ranked Wisconsin among the states with the highest property taxes.

GoBankingRates in June ranked Wisconsin seventh, with an average effective property tax rate of 1.63%. The rate was calculated by dividing the average annual dollar amount paid by residents ($4,351) by the state’s average home value ($266,908).

World Population Review in March ranked Wisconsin sixth, with a median property tax rate of 1.85%. The rate was also calculated using the state’s median property tax payment divided by the median home price.

WalletHub in February ranked Wisconsin seventh, with an effective rate of 1.73%. It calculated an annual tax bill of $3,472 on a state median-value home of $200,400.

The Legislature will soon vote on a plan to cut property taxes $795 million over two years, said Howard Marklein, Joint Committee on Finance co-chair.

