Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup.

In 2009, we established ourselves as the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, a nonprofit, nonpartisan and independent news outlet. Our mission since we started has been to produce reporting that fosters an informed citizenry and strengthens democracy.

Reporting fearlessly on broken systems and holding power to account remain core to who we are. But as we’ve grown dramatically in recent years, we began delivering other forms of journalism and partnering with others across the state.

In collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, we launched News414, a texting project that delivers information to underserved Milwaukee neighborhoods. We opened a two-person statehouse bureau. We began collaborating with five other news outlets in Northeast Wisconsin to provide news through the NEW News Lab. We created short Fact Briefs to counter disinformation on social media.

Not everything we now produce is deep-dive investigative journalism. Thus the change.

Since our founding, we have referred to ourselves by a number of names, including “Wisconsin Watch,” “Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism,” “WCIJ” and “the Center.” As we continue to grow, we want to use the Wisconsin Watch name consistently to avoid confusion as to who we are and to convey the breadth of what we do.

Wisconsin Watch will now be used exclusively on our website, our bylines, our logos and in our communications with you, our audience.

Our legal name, for the time being, will still remain Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism (WCIJ Inc.).

We are proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past 14 years. Last year our work was published or cited by more than 280 news organizations, and we had an estimated audience of 138 million readers. We won more than a dozen national, regional and statewide honors for our work in 2022 alone.

Your support makes Wisconsin Watch possible. Thank you for helping us continue to do it. Please consider making a donation of any size and become a member of Wisconsin Watch.

Have questions or comments? Contact our audience director Kiran Saini at ksaini@wisconsinwatch.org

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org We will now only be known as Wisconsin Watch. Here’s why. <h1>We will now only be known as Wisconsin Watch. Here’s why.</h1> <p class="byline">by Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />May 26, 2023</p> <p>In 2009, we established ourselves as the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, a nonprofit, nonpartisan and independent news outlet. Our mission since we started has been to produce reporting that fosters an informed citizenry and strengthens democracy.</p> <p>Reporting fearlessly on broken systems and holding power to account remain core to who we are. But as we’ve grown dramatically in recent years, we began delivering other forms of journalism and partnering with others across the state. </p> <p>In collaboration with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, we launched <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/tag/news414/">News414</a>, a texting project that delivers information to underserved Milwaukee neighborhoods. We opened a two-person statehouse bureau. We began collaborating with five other news outlets in Northeast Wisconsin to provide news through the <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/tag/new-news-lab/">NEW News Lab</a>. We created short <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/series/fact-briefs/">Fact Briefs</a> to counter disinformation on social media.</p> <p>Not everything we now produce is deep-dive investigative journalism. Thus the change. </p> <p>Since our founding, we have referred to ourselves by a number of names, including “Wisconsin Watch,” “Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism,” “WCIJ” and “the Center.” As we continue to grow, we want to use the Wisconsin Watch name consistently to avoid confusion as to who we are and to convey the breadth of what we do.</p> <p>Wisconsin Watch will now be used exclusively on our website, our bylines, our <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/logos/">logos</a> and in our communications with you, our audience.</p> <p>Our legal name, for the time being, will still remain Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism (WCIJ Inc.).</p> <p>We are proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past 14 years. Last year our work was published or cited by more than 280 news organizations, and we had an estimated audience of 138 million readers. We won more than a dozen national, regional and statewide honors for our work in 2022 alone.</p> <p>Your support makes Wisconsin Watch possible. Thank you for helping us continue to do it. Please consider <a href="https://www.wisconsinwatch.org/donate/">making a donation of any size</a> and become a member of Wisconsin Watch. </p> <p>Have questions or comments? Contact our audience director Kiran Saini at ksaini@wisconsinwatch.org </p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/we-will-now-only-be-known-as-wisconsin-watch/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1279358&ga3=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard