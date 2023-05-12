Reading Time: 2 minutes

Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup.

Open and Shut, the Wisconsin Watch/WPR investigative podcast about the power of prosecutors, has won regional honors from the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Open and Shut took first place in the large radio market for best podcast.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the Region 4 winners Thursday. Region 4 comprises Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition, winners of which will be announced in August.

The Radio Television Digital News Association has honored outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

Murrow Awards are presented to news organizations, not individuals. All awards are presented based on the specific body of work submitted.

Open and Shut is an investigative podcast examining the power of prosecutors. Listen at WPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts.

Open and Shut exposes the gaps in the U.S. justice system that allow prosecutors, its most powerful actors, to use their nearly unchecked authority to win questionable cases, convict the innocent and pervert the pursuit of justice. The podcast was inspired by reporting spanning 20 years on how a pair of Wisconsin prosecutors misused their authority with tragic consequences.

The podcast launched in April 2022 featuring two district attorneys, Vince Biskupic and Joe Paulus, who had a close personal and professional relationship during their tenure as politically ambitious prosecutors in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley. The podcast was part of the NEW News Lab, a collaboration of six news outlets, including Wisconsin Watch and WPR, producing journalism focused on Northeast Wisconsin.

Open and Shut also is a national finalist in the American Bar Association’s 2023 Silver Gavel Awards for Media and the Arts. Wisconsin Watch reporter Phoebe Petrovic and freelance producer Nina Earnest also are finalists for the Livingston Awards, which recognize the nation’s top early-career journalists under age 35. And Open and Shut is a finalist for best original podcast from the Milwaukee Press Club.

“This three-years-in-the-making project demonstrates the power of collaboration and persistence,” Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall said. “We are grateful that the depth of reporting and the richness of storytelling in Open and Shut are receiving national and regional recognition.”

Wisconsin Watch’s team on the podcast included Petrovic, who served as reporter, host and producer; producer Earnest; reporter and digital story editor Hall; editor Karen Given; production assistants Enjoyiana Nururdin and Clare Amari; and Coburn Dukehart, digital project manager and Wisconsin Watch’s associate director.

The WPR team included digital editors Alyssa Allemand and David Hyland; technical director Brad Kolberg; music director Karl Christenson; art director John Thomas Nichols; marketing specialist Angela Woodward; and digital designers Amanda Starich, Anna Rueden and Jane Jiumaleh.

Legal review for Open and Shut was provided by Christa Westerberg and Aaron Dumas of the Pines Bach law firm in Madison. Additional support was provided by Wisconsin Watch Executive Director Andy Hall, intern Madeline Heim and volunteer sound engineer Wesley Lethem. Noah Ovshinsky, WPR’s interim senior content director, and reporter Bridgit Bowden provided additional support.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Open and Shut podcast by Wisconsin Watch and WPR wins Murrow honors <h1>Open and Shut podcast by Wisconsin Watch and WPR wins Murrow honors</h1> <p class="byline">by Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />May 12, 2023</p> <p class="has-text-align-left"><em><strong><a href="https://www.wisconsinwatch.org/">Wisconsin Watch</a></strong> is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our <a href="https://www.wisconsinwatch.org/subscribe">newsletter</a> to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. </em></p> <p><a href="https://www.wpr.org/openandshut">Open and Shut</a>, the Wisconsin Watch/WPR investigative podcast about the power of prosecutors, has won regional honors from the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Open and Shut took first place in the large radio market for best podcast.</p> <p>The Radio Television Digital News Association <a href="http://rtdna.org/news/rtdna-announces-2023-region-4-edward-r-murrow-award-winners">announced</a> the Region 4 winners Thursday. Region 4 comprises Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.</p> <p>Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition, winners of which will be announced in August. </p> <p>The Radio Television Digital News Association has honored outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.</p> <p>Murrow Awards are presented to news organizations, not individuals. All awards are presented based on the specific body of work submitted.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-large"><a href="https://www.wpr.org/openandshut"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/OpenandShut_Logo-782x391.jpg" alt="Open and Shut logo" class="wp-image-1277691" /></a><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">Open and Shut is an investigative podcast examining the power of prosecutors. Listen at WPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts.</figcaption></figure> <p>Open and Shut exposes the gaps in the U.S. justice system that allow prosecutors, its most powerful actors, to use their nearly unchecked authority to win questionable cases, convict the innocent and pervert the pursuit of justice. The podcast was inspired by reporting spanning 20 years on how a pair of Wisconsin prosecutors misused their authority with tragic consequences.</p> <p>The podcast launched in April 2022 featuring two district attorneys, Vince Biskupic and Joe Paulus, who had a close personal and professional relationship during their tenure as politically ambitious prosecutors in Wisconsin’s Fox Valley. The podcast was part of the NEW News Lab, a collaboration of six news outlets, including Wisconsin Watch and WPR, producing journalism focused on Northeast Wisconsin. </p> <p>Open and Shut also is a national finalist in the <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/open-and-shut-a-wrp-and-wisconsin-watch-podcast-named-national-finalist/">American Bar Association’s 2023 Silver Gavel Awards for Media and the Arts</a>. Wisconsin Watch reporter Phoebe Petrovic and freelance producer Nina Earnest also are <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/04/wisconsin-watch-reporter-phoebe-petrovic-producer-nina-earnest-are-national-livingston-awards-finalists/">finalists for the Livingston Awards</a>, which recognize the nation’s top early-career journalists under age 35. And Open and Shut is a finalist for <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/03/wisconsin-watch-snags-10-awards-in-milwaukee-press-club-contest/">best original podcast from the Milwaukee Press Club</a>.</p> <p>“This three-years-in-the-making project demonstrates the power of collaboration and persistence,” Wisconsin Watch Managing Editor Dee J. Hall said. “We are grateful that the depth of reporting and the richness of storytelling in Open and Shut are receiving national and regional recognition.”</p> <p>Wisconsin Watch’s team on the podcast included Petrovic, who served as reporter, host and producer; producer Earnest; reporter and digital story editor Hall; editor Karen Given; production assistants Enjoyiana Nururdin and Clare Amari; and Coburn Dukehart, digital project manager and Wisconsin Watch’s associate director.</p> <p>The WPR team included digital editors Alyssa Allemand and David Hyland; technical director Brad Kolberg; music director Karl Christenson; art director John Thomas Nichols; marketing specialist Angela Woodward; and digital designers Amanda Starich, Anna Rueden and Jane Jiumaleh.</p> <p>Legal review for Open and Shut was provided by Christa Westerberg and Aaron Dumas of the Pines Bach law firm in Madison. Additional support was provided by Wisconsin Watch Executive Director Andy Hall, intern Madeline Heim and volunteer sound engineer Wesley Lethem. Noah Ovshinsky, WPR’s interim senior content director, and reporter Bridgit Bowden provided additional support.</p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/05/open-and-shut-by-wisconsin-watch-and-wpr-wins-murrow-honors/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1279011&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard