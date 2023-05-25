Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

The most recent rankings by GradReports.com, released in March 2021, ranked Milwaukee-based Cardinal Stritch University first among Wisconsin colleges for alumni salary.

The website said it calculated salary scores by comparing the median alumni salary in the first year after completion for each bachelor’s program at one college to the salaries for the same program at other schools.

The site said the salary information came from the U.S. Education Department.

Stritch’s salary score was 79.53. Marquette University was second, at 77.7. The University of Wisconsin-Madison was third, at 74.67.

The highest median salary for a new Stritch bachelor’s degree holder was $75,710, in the “allied health diagnostic, intervention and treatment professions.”

Stritch, a Catholic university founded in 1937, began closing its operations on May 22, 2023, a day after its final commencement.

The university cited “fiscal realities,” reduced enrollment and the pandemic in its April 10 closure announcement.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

