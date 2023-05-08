Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

The shared revenue bill proposed by Wisconsin Republicans would prohibit a county or municipality from holding an advisory referendum, according to a draft of bill released May 2.

Advisory referendums are used to gauge public opinion on proposals and are not binding, meaning the government does not have to enact the measure — even if the majority votes for it.

While the bill would boost state funding to Milwaukee by 10%, it would limit the city’s ability to fund certain initiatives by requiring a two-thirds vote from City Council to approve spending on new programs. Some local leaders, particularly those in Milwaukee, have protested such stipulations attached to the shared revenue bill.

Though the bill’s exact details could change, Gov. Tony Evers said he will veto it, saying it fails to provide a sufficient amount of unrestricted funds to local government.

