

Yes.

Gov. Tony Evers of Wisconsin declared a state of emergency on April 12, 2023, because of rising risk for wildfires. Six days later, the governor declared a state of emergency due to impending flooding caused by heavy rain and melting snow.

The first executive order allowed the state Department of Natural Resources and the Army National Guard to respond in case of wildfires, including the mobilization of the guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to vulnerable areas.

On April 18, 2023, Evers again issued an executive order related to predicted flooding, this time citing “rapidly melting snow” and “highly saturated soil from persistent rainfall.” That order also directed the Army National Guard to stand ready to help.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

