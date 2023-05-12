Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

According to an April Gallup poll, 48% of U.S. adults are concerned about having their money in banks or other U.S. financial institutions, including 19% who are “very” worried and 29% who are “moderately” worried. Conversely, 30% are “not too worried” and 20% are “not worried at all.”

These results are similar to Gallup’s last poll on the topic in 2008. That September, shortly after the largest bank collapse in U.S. history, 45% of Americans reported being very or moderately concerned about the safety of their money in banks or other financial institutions.

The 2023 Gallup poll was conducted in the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank closures, which have reignited concerns about government bailouts for banks that are “too big to fail.” A New York Times analysis found the inflation-adjusted assets of the three banks that failed in 2023 exceeded the 25 banks that collapsed in 2008.

