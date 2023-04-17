Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) will no longer support its Community Testing Support Program, which allowed Wisconsin residents to access free rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing at sites throughout the state.

While residents can still receive a limited number of free at-home tests through state and federal programs, Wisconsin locations supported by DHS’ in-person program halted free testing on April 15.

The Community Testing Support Program began in 2021 to help local governments and community organizations provide free in-person COVID-19 testing.

DHS officials said the agency will continue updating an online map of in-person COVID-19 testing options. But that map does not indicate which sites charge a fee.

Those looking for in-person tests should call beforehand to confirm a site’s hours or to make an appointment.

How to get free at-home COVID-19 tests

Residents, including those without insurance, still have free at-home testing options.

Wisconsinites can order 10 tests per month to be shipped to their home through the “Say Yes! Covid Test Program,” a collaboration between state and local health departments, the technology company CareEvolution and other partners.

The federal government will additionally ship four tests each month to households.

These programs have no defined end date and will continue to ship tests while supplies last.

A version of this story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, a nonprofit news organization that covers Milwaukee’s diverse neighborhoods.