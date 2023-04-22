Reading Time: < 1 minute

For two years, data illuminating COVID-19 cases by business in Wisconsin was kept under wraps. After the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel requested the data, a powerful business lobby sued to prevent their disclosure. Last summer, the state supreme court ruled in the newspaper’s favor.

When Investigate Midwest requested data in 2021 showing outbreaks in food production facilities by date, it was denied because of the court case. But, last month, with the case resolved, the state fulfilled the request.

The by-month data give a clearer picture of how long food production facilities — including meatpacking plants — dealt with COVID-19.

The data, through March of this year, show consistent case counts in the industry throughout 2020 and summer 2021. A few sporadic cases were recorded throughout 2022, with the latest cases appearing this past November.

All told, 23 deaths and nearly 4,300 cases were recorded industry-wide during the entire pandemic, the data show.

Few states in the Midwest appear to have tracked COVID-19 cases in specific industries by date. Investigate Midwest requested industry data by date from several Midwest states but was told the data wasn’t kept that way.

Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism.Visit us online at www.investigatemidwest.org

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org New data trace COVID-19 cases, deaths at Wisconsin food production facilities <h1>New data trace COVID-19 cases, deaths at Wisconsin food production facilities</h1> <p class="byline">by Sky Chadde / Investigate Midwest, Wisconsin Watch <br />April 22, 2023</p> <p>For two years, data illuminating COVID-19 cases by business in Wisconsin was kept under wraps. After the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel <a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2022/06/07/wisconsin-supreme-court-rules-in-favor-of-releasing-covid-outbreak-data-businesses-wmc/7543393001/">requested</a> the data, a powerful business lobby sued to prevent their disclosure. Last summer, the state supreme court <a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/2022/06/07/wisconsin-supreme-court-rules-in-favor-of-releasing-covid-outbreak-data-businesses-wmc/7543393001/">ruled</a> in the newspaper’s favor.</p> <p>When Investigate Midwest requested data in 2021 showing outbreaks in food production facilities by date, it was denied because of the court case. But, last month, with the case resolved, the state fulfilled the request. </p> <p>The by-month data give a clearer picture of how long food production facilities — including meatpacking plants — dealt with COVID-19. </p> <p>The data, through March of this year, show consistent case counts in the industry throughout 2020 and summer 2021. A few sporadic cases were recorded throughout 2022, with the latest cases appearing this past November.</p> <p>All told, 23 deaths and nearly 4,300 cases were recorded industry-wide during the entire pandemic, the data show. </p> <div class="flourish-embed flourish-chart" data-src="visualisation/13296241"><a href="https://public.flourish.studio/resources/embed.js">https://public.flourish.studio/resources/embed.js</a></div> <p>Few states in the Midwest appear to have tracked COVID-19 cases in specific industries by date. Investigate Midwest requested industry data by date from several Midwest states but was told the data wasn’t kept that way.</p> <p><em>Investigate Midwest is an independent, nonprofit newsroom. Our mission is to serve the public interest by exposing dangerous and costly practices of influential agricultural corporations and institutions through in-depth and data-driven investigative journalism.Visit us online at </em><a href="https://investigatemidwest.org/"><em>www.investigatemidwest.org</em></a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/04/new-data-trace-covid-19-cases-deaths-at-wisconsin-food-production-facilities/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1278513&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard