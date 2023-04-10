Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
No.
The Wisconsin State Capitol building is not open all day and night, seven days a week. The facilities are open to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.
In 2011, thousands of people flocked to the Capitol to protest a bill, later signed by then- Gov. Scott Walker, that limited collective bargaining for a majority of public sector workers. Amid the intense protests, police ceded control of the building to protesters, who remained there “around the clock” for weeks, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
During the peak of the protests in mid-February to March, there were fewer than 20 arrests, none related to weapons. In the aftermath of the protests, many citations were dismissed by the Dane County district attorney’s office.
