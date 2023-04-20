Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
Yes.
Rep. Dan Knodl’s win in an April 5, 2023 special election for Wisconsin’s 8th District Senate seat gave the GOP a supermajority in that body. A supermajority means Republicans have at least two-thirds (66%) of votes, or 22 of the Senate’s 33 seats.
The Senate’s supermajority means it can remove state officials impeached in the Wisconsin Assembly for “corrupt conduct in office or for the commission of a crime or misdemeanor.”
Republicans have a majority in the Assembly, which is the required amount to impeach an official. They currently hold 64 of 99 Assembly seats — just short of the two-thirds required to override Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes.
As a member of the Assembly, Knodl said he would “consider” voting to impeach Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz. However, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said there are no plans to remove anyone unless they do “something very serious.”
See a full discussion of this at Wisconsin Watch
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
Sources
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Dan Knodl wins 8th Senate District race, giving Republicans a key majority
Wisconsin Public Radio Conservative wins in Wisconsin’s 8th Senate District, securing GOP impeachment power
Wisconsin Watch Can a majority in the Wisconsin Assembly impeach elected officials?
WISN ‘UPFRONT’ recap: Supermajority in Senate at stake in 8th district special election