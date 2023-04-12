Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.
Yes.
More than 100 attacks on churches and pro-life clinics have occurred since May 2, 2022, when the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked.
At least 147 attacks on Catholic churches have occurred since the leak, with most consisting of property destruction, according to a tracker by the conservative group CatholicVote.
A report by the conservative Family Research Council examining attacks against all denominations of churches found at least 57 incidents from January 2022 to September 2022 contained pro-abortion messages or were linked to pro-abortion protests. An FRC tracker also shows that 64 pro-life organizations have been attacked in the period between the leak and March 2023.
Only a small proportion of the attacks have been linked to documented arrests, though Attorney General Merrick Garland has said that the FBI is putting its “full resources” into prosecuting attackers of pro-life pregnancy centers.
This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.
