Yes.
U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican who represents the majority of northern Wisconsin, objected to certifying the 2020 presidential election results in two states.
The objections on the Arizona and Pennsylvania elections — voted on just hours after pro-Trump protesters overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021— ultimately were unsuccessful. Joe Biden won both states.
Tiffany and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin were among 147 Republicans who voted to decertify the result of one or both state’s elections.
The rest of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, Republican and Democrat, voted against decertification.
Vice President Mike Pence declared Biden the official winner of the 2020 election, defeating then-President Donald Trump, on Jan. 7, 2021.
Tiffany in April 2023 bought two website domain names in preparation for a potential bid to run against U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in 2024.
