Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox.

Yes.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican who represents the majority of northern Wisconsin, objected to certifying the 2020 presidential election results in two states.

The objections on the Arizona and Pennsylvania elections — voted on just hours after pro-Trump protesters overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021— ultimately were unsuccessful. Joe Biden won both states.

Tiffany and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin were among 147 Republicans who voted to decertify the result of one or both state’s elections.

The rest of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, Republican and Democrat, voted against decertification.

Vice President Mike Pence declared Biden the official winner of the 2020 election, defeating then-President Donald Trump, on Jan. 7, 2021.

Tiffany in April 2023 bought two website domain names in preparation for a potential bid to run against U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in 2024.

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

Sources

Wisconsin Watch Did Wisconsin US Rep. Scott Fitzgerald vote against certifying 2020 election results?

AP News GOP Reps. Tiffany, Fitzgerald object to certifying Biden win

Vox 147 Republican lawmakers still objected to the election results after the Capitol attack

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Rep. Tom Tiffany buys domain names as he considers Senate bid against Tammy Baldwin

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch ( Twitter Facebook and Instagram

Don’t sell the story — it may not be marketed as an individual product.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Andy Hall, executive director, at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org Did potential Wisconsin US Senate candidate Tom Tiffany vote against certifying 2020 election results? <h1>Did potential Wisconsin US Senate candidate Tom Tiffany vote against certifying 2020 election results?</h1> <p class="byline">by Tom Kertscher / Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />April 20, 2023</p> <br /> <h2 class="wp-block-heading">Yes. </h2> <p>U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican who represents the majority of northern Wisconsin, objected to certifying the 2020 presidential election results in two states.</p> <p>The objections on the Arizona and Pennsylvania elections — voted on just hours after pro-Trump protesters overran the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021— ultimately were unsuccessful. Joe Biden won both states.</p> <p>Tiffany and Rep. Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin were among 147 Republicans who voted to decertify the result of one or both state’s elections.</p> <p>The rest of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation, Republican and Democrat, voted against decertification.</p> <p>Vice President Mike Pence declared Biden the official winner of the 2020 election, defeating then-President Donald Trump, on Jan. 7, 2021.</p> <p>Tiffany in April 2023 bought two website domain names in preparation for a potential bid to run against U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., in 2024.</p> <p><em>This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as <a href="https://twitter.com/ChrisBuryNews/status/1648131788655435777" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">this one</a>.</em></p> <p><strong>Sources</strong></p> <p>Wisconsin Watch <a href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/02/did-wisconsin-us-rep-scott-fitzgerald-vote-against-certifying-2020-election-results-2/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Did Wisconsin US Rep. Scott Fitzgerald vote against certifying 2020 election results?</a></p> <p>AP News <a href="https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-wisconsin-elections-electoral-college-0657e37b099f9efaf7cfd8ce1bbe31de" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">GOP Reps. Tiffany, Fitzgerald object to certifying Biden win</a></p> <p>Vox <a href="https://www.vox.com/2021/1/6/22218058/republicans-objections-election-results" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">147 Republican lawmakers still objected to the election results after the Capitol attack</a></p> <p>Milwaukee Journal Sentinel <a href="https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/politics/elections/2023/04/17/tom-tiffany-buys-domain-names-considers-senate-bid-vs-tammy-baldwin/70124179007/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">Rep. Tom Tiffany buys domain names as he considers Senate bid against Tammy Baldwin</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/04/did-potential-wisconsin-us-senate-candidate-tom-tiffany-vote-against-certifying-2020-election-results/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1278534&ga=UA-17896820-1" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard