No.

Schools that receive vouchers through Wisconsin’s Private School Choice Programs cannot discriminate against special needs students in admissions, but the schools are not required to provide for all of those students’ needs.

Participating schools receive a state aid payment, known as a voucher, for any eligible student. Vouchers are available under multiple programs based on family income, residency in the Milwaukee or Racine school districts or other factors.

Students with a disability who attend a private school with a voucher are not entitled to all the special education services that a public school is required to provide.

For students with special education needs, voucher schools are “required to offer only those services to assist students with special needs that it can provide with minor adjustments,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

