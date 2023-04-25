Reading Time: < 1 minute

Yes.

Sugar Creek Elementary, a public school in the Madison, Wisconsin, suburb of Verona, used the book “A House for Everyone.”

It was part of a bullying prevention unit, school district spokesperson Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom told Wisconsin Watch on April 21, 2023.

The 2018 book “challenges gender stereotypes and shows 4- to 8-year-olds that it is OK to be yourself,” its publisher says.

Some excerpts:

“Ivy is a girl …. She never, ever chooses to wear a dress.”

“Alex does not feel like just a boy or just a girl. They feel very uncomfortable being called he or she.”

“Tom is a boy. When he was born, everyone thought he was a girl. They gave him a girl’s name. This made Tom sad. When he grew up, he told everyone he was a boy. Now everyone calls him he and Tom. This makes Tom really happy.”

This Fact Brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

