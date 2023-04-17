Reading Time: < 1 minute

No.

Abortion is generally illegal in Wisconsin, but state laws do not penalize those who get one.

Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law, reinstated after the June 2022 repeal of Roe v. Wade, prohibits abortion except when “necessary to save the life of the mother.”

A 2011 state law required that abortion-inducing drugs be prescribed by a physician who examines the patient and is present when the pills are taken.

Both laws carry felony penalties for providers, but people who receive an abortion are exempted from any penalties. Wisconsinites may obtain the pills in a neighboring state where abortion is legal.

An April 7, 2023 ruling by a federal judge in Texas would revoke the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, one of two main pills used in medication abortions. The decision is stayed to give the FDA time to appeal.

